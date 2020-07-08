Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in BP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 34,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 265,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

