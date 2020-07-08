L OREAL CO/ADR’s (LRLCY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

