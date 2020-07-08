Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

KSS stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

