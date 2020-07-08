Knekted (KNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. During the last week, Knekted has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $61,460.73 and $233.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.01999062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00185221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117997 BTC.

Knekted Token Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

