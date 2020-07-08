Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

