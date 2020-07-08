Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,155,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

