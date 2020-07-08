KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) vs. WSFS Financial (NYSE:WSFS) Head-To-Head Survey

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.69 billion 1.45 $1.72 billion $1.80 6.36 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 1.96 $148.81 million $3.74 7.35

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 18.85% 10.43% 1.07% WSFS Financial 19.74% 8.75% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KeyCorp and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 10 8 0 2.30 WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

KeyCorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.97, indicating a potential upside of 65.67%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.55%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats KeyCorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

