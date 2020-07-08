KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

KBCSY opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.35.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

