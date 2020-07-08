JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUK. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 206,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 165,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 447,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 159,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

