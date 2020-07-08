JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $305.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $261.99 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $274.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,959,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.