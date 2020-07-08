JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) to Neutral

Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Innovent Bio

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

