JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $95.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. Stephens dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of GPI opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

