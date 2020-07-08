JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 44 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 49.64.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

