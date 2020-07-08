JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.91 ($71.81).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €58.65 ($65.90) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.98.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.