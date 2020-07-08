Jefferies Financial Group Increases Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 350

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target (up previously from GBX 305 ($3.75)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 305 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.94) price target (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.69)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326 ($4.01).

LON BRW opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.70. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $803.57 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

