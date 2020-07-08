JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered JBS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get JBS S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. JBS S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter. JBS S A/S had a positive return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JBS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.