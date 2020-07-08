Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,503% compared to the average volume of 262 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 403,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 262,856 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $504.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

