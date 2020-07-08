Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Intelsat stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of Intelsat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $35,521.39. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

