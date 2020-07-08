Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Up 41.9% in June

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

