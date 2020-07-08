Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NSIT stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 943,720 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $25,927,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $35,622,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $10,780,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $15,181,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

