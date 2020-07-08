Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IOR opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.