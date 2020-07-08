Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBE. Barclays set a €11.30 ($12.70) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.16 ($11.41).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.20).

