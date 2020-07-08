Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 454 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

WFC opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

