Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $470,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

NYSE:LOW opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

