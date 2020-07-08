Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,489.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,427.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,356.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.