Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 200 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

