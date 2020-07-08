Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 580

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 580 ($7.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 523 ($6.44) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 606.86 ($7.47).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 394 ($4.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 598.30.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

