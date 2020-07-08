Hovde Group Downgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Market Perform

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.88. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

