High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PCF opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

