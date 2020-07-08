Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 40.6% in June

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

