Henderson International Income Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HINT opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.48. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 99.30 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.19).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

