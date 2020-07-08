Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €55.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.72 ($46.87).

HFG stock opened at €51.40 ($57.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 1 year high of €47.10 ($52.92). The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -829.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

