Head-To-Head Survey: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -26.70% -82.21% -13.54% Atomera -2,559.35% -90.22% -82.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SemiLEDs and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.90 million 2.05 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Atomera $530,000.00 339.09 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -10.83

SemiLEDs has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Atomera on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

