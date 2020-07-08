Head to Head Contrast: Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) vs. Nikola (NYSE:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nikola alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nikola and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 2 1 0 2.33 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A 35.91% 0.75% Miller Industries 4.50% 14.22% 8.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Miller Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Miller Industries $818.17 million 0.40 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. The company also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. It markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. The company sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.