Head to Head Comparison: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) vs. SofTech (NYSE:SOFT)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.95 billion 0.22 -$17.20 million N/A N/A SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Unisys and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.21%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than SofTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 36.76% -15.17% 5.50% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unisys beats SofTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. This segment offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate their data-center environments. It also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. In addition, this segments products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

