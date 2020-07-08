Head to Head Comparison: Immunovant (IMVT) & Its Rivals

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 143 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Immunovant to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immunovant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 1387 4283 8554 394 2.54

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -16.61 Immunovant Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 3.64

Immunovant’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -3,285.03% -159.84% -39.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immunovant beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

