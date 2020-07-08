Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Up 41.9% in June

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.3% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,828,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 619,417 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,708,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 696,765 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,619,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 442,852 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.