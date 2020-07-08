GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $93,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,112 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

