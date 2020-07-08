Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of GRIF opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 million, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.93. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $57.45.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRIF shares. TheStreet upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

