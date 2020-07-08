Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of GRIF opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 million, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.93. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $57.45.
Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 4.12%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GRIF shares. TheStreet upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.
About Griffin Industrial Realty
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.
