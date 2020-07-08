Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Shares of GRIF stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.93. Griffin Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $57.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRIF. BidaskClub raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

