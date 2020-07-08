Goldman Sachs Group Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $137.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.02 on Monday. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $217,800.00. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $13,163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.