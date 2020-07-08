Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Goldfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldfield by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 229,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Goldfield alerts:

Shares of GV stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Goldfield has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.