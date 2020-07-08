Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.
Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.
In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
