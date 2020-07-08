Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

