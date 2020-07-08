Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $12.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00010681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.01999062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00185221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00117997 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,255,326 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

