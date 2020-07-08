GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Up 41.9% in June

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 902,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 145,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230,728 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

