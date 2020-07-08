Fulton Bank N. A. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,349 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,085.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 310,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 976.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

ADSK opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $248.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.37. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

