Fulton Bank N. A. Has $735,000 Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.