Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $90.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $77.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $382.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.76 million to $382.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $449.46 million, with estimates ranging from $439.18 million to $463.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,783 shares of company stock worth $10,509,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Five9 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN opened at $114.68 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

