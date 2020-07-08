Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Five9 posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $114.68 on Friday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.55 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,377. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

