First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 225.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,536.87.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,489.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,427.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.